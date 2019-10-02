|
Michael G. Groh
Mequon - September 28, 2019 at the age of 63 years. Beloved husband of DeAnna (nee Bartz). Devoted father of Michael J., Casey, Alex and Joey Groh. Loving brother of Paul Groh and Judi (Drew) Owens. Further survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial Service at the Funeral Home on Saturday, October 5th at 6:00pm with visitation from 4:00pm until time of service.
Michael was a Police Officer for the Village of Bayside, Wisconsin for 30 years.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019