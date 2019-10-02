Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-8085
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Groh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael G. Groh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael G. Groh Notice
Michael G. Groh

Mequon - September 28, 2019 at the age of 63 years. Beloved husband of DeAnna (nee Bartz). Devoted father of Michael J., Casey, Alex and Joey Groh. Loving brother of Paul Groh and Judi (Drew) Owens. Further survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorial Service at the Funeral Home on Saturday, October 5th at 6:00pm with visitation from 4:00pm until time of service.

Michael was a Police Officer for the Village of Bayside, Wisconsin for 30 years.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline