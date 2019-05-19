Services
Michael G. "Tuggy" Leeman

Leeman, Michael G. "Tuggy" Passed to Eternal Life Thursday, May 16, 2019, age 66 years. Beloved husband of Carolyn (nee Sardina). Dear father of Michael (Sarah) Leeman and Heather (Ronny) Barenz. Loving grandfather of RJ, Anthony, Jax and Cruz Barenz and Stella Leeman. Brother of James (Kathy) Scharles and the late John and Patrick Leeman. Brother-in-law of Thomas (Annie) Sardina, Debra (Andrew) McSwain, Rosalie (Mike) Newkirk, Jeffrey (Susan) Sardina, and Jeff and Victoria Roche. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at St. Mary Parish (N89 W16297 Cleveland Ave - Menomonee Falls) 4PM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 6PM. Private interment. Retired employee of ACME Printing- Milwaukee. Member of James M. Hays Masonic Lodge #331 and former member of Tripoli Shine Motor Corps. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society or Shiners Hospital for Children appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019
