|
|
Matysik, Michael G. Born to Eternal Life on Saturday, February 17, 2019 at the age of 71. Loving husband of Elaine. Cherished brother of Kenneth (Judy) of Minnesota, Douglas Matysik of Minnesota, and Linda Matysik of New Berlin. Treasured brother-in-law of Betty (Pete) Pelzer of Menomonee Falls, Michael (Pam) Pierson of Caldonia, Rob Pierson of San Diego, and Tom Nordbeck of Jackson. Mike is preceded in death by his sisters Barbara Matysik and Donna Nordbeck. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mike was born in Wausau and raised in West Allis. He graduated from West Allis Central High School and joined the Army shortly after. Mike was a true patriot. He served 3 tours in Vietnam with the Military Police and rose to the rank of Sergeant. Mike's love for his country led him to designing and patenting a ring for military veterans called Combat Freedom Rings. He also loved his God and the Virgin Mary. Mike's sense of humor and kind heart will be missed by all who knew him. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, February 22 from 5PM until 8PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Queen of Apostles Church (N35W23360 Capitol Drive Pewaukee, WI 53072) on Saturday, February 23 at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Organization.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019