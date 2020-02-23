Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
6:00 PM
Michael G. Ziolecki

Michael G. Ziolecki Notice
Michael G. Ziolecki

Germantown - Passed to Eternal Life Tuesday, February 18, 2020, age 50 years. Beloved son of the late Ervin and Patricia Ziolecki. Loving father of Bryan. Fiancé of Leslie Doliner-Thiel. Brother of Kathleen (Paul) Troup, Christine (Louis) Kisielewski, Thomas (Carol) Ziolecki, James (Nancy) Ziolecki, William (Pam) Ziolecki, Richard (Dawn) Ziolecki, Timothy (Debbie) Ziolecki, the late Karen Ziolecki, Therese Ziolecki, Susan Setzer and David (Maria) Ziolecki. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 4PM until time of Funeral Service at 6PM. Private interment Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2020
