|
|
Michael Gabor
Sadly missed, Michael Gabor passed away on November 25, 2019. Mike operated a hardware store in Thiensville, Wisconsin for 24 years. An avid outdoorsman, gardener, and storyteller, he will be remembered for his bandito stories and his master grilling. If he couldn't fix it with duct tape, it couldn't be fixed.
He is survived by his wife Barbara; children Michael and Cheva, Margaret, Nathan and Eunice, Jim and Sara, Cara and Hussain Alsaidi, Ben and Katy, Daniel and Samantha, Philip and Cassie, and Emily; grandchildren Madeline, Samuel, Nour, William, Jack, Isabelle, Olivia, Evelyn, Ammon, Qassim, Hannah, August, Julian, Aidan, Mikey, and Ethan; and dog Fredbear. We love you and will miss you, Pops, Grandpa Bear, Dad.
Funeral service will be held Sunday, December 1 at 4 PM at Schramka Funeral Home, 423 N. Main St, Thiensville. Visitation from 2 PM until the time of service.
In Mike's honor, please donate to the US National Park Service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019