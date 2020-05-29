Michael "Mike" George Becker



West Allis - Michael "Mike" George Becker, age 63, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Froedtert Hospital. Mike was born on January 20, 1956 in Denver, Colorado. In 1975, he earned his associate's degree in Tool Room Machining, working in the industry for nearly 45 years. He held a journeyman's card, and taught his trade to others throughout his life. On November 21, 1987, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Catherine Ginski, at St. Phillip Neri Catholic Church in Milwaukee. After much study and prayer, Mike became a Catholic in 1996, with strong devotions to Our Lady and St. Philomena. Throughout his life, he was a distinguished Toastmaster for District 35 and was awarded their highest honor, Area Governor of the Year, for the 2007-2008 year. He always kept busy, whether it was exploring his love of photography, doing lapidary work, or spending quality time with his family. He enjoyed singing Barber Shop with his son, camping, hiking and discovering the beauty of nature. Mike loved cooking, smoking meat, and grilling, especially grilling Greek steaks. He was an avid reader and a book was never far from his reach. His love for Catholicism evidently shone throughout his life, devoting much love, time, and effort in the formation, education, and entertainment of the members of the Greater Milwaukee Catholic Home. He took his role as an educator to heart, leading others to Christ while continuously growing in his own faith. He was a true gentleman and loving husband and father. He'll always be Catherine's Kochanie and she his Kasia. Those Mike leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife of nearly 33 years, Catherine; three sisters, Cynthia (Keith) Kirsch, Darlene Becker, and Wendy Becker; two brothers-in-law, Tom Ginski and Steve (Amy) Ginski; mother-in-law, Camille Ginski; and other relatives and friends. Those that precede Mike in death include his mother, Georgine Becker; his eight infant children and one son, Michael Gabriel Becker; and father-in-law, John Ginski. Private burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Milwaukee. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Miller-Reesman FH 262-878-2500









