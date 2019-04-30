Services
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI 54601
(608) 782-1252
Michael Grochowski
Michael Grochowski Notice
Grochowski, Michael Michael Grochowski, 58, passed away peacefully in his Holmen, WI home on April 25, 2019 surrounded by his family. A 1:00 viewing with service to follow at 2:00 PM will be held Thursday May, 2nd at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2908 S Colony Ave, Union Grove, WI 53182. He will be buried with Military Honors on Friday May, 3rd promptly at 11:00 am at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring Street, Union Grove WI 53182. Online guestbook and complete obituary are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2019
