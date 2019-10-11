|
Michael Gutzmer
Milwaukee - There was no warning when God called you Home. Michael peacefully passed to higher ground on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, age 67. Michael was named the "Saint" of our family. His patience and love continue to inspire us. He studied metaphysics and was ordained a Spiritualist Minister in 1995. Devoted husband of Karen Durski. Loving son of William and the late Susan. Beloved brother of Rose and the late Karen. Special uncle of Megan (Julio) Garcia and their children. Dear brother-in-law of Mark (Diane) Sowinski, James (Jennifer) Sowinski and Cheryl Sowinski. Further loved by other relatives and friends. Gathering at Krause Funeral Home, 7001 W. Brown Deer Rd., Milwaukee on Friday, October 18, 2019, 6-7 PM. Memorial Service 7 PM. Our family wishes to thank MICU at Froedtert Hospital and Horizon Hospice. We will miss you and always love you!
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 16, 2019