Milbrath, Michael H. Entered Eternal Life on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at the age of 72 years. Beloved husband of Judith (nee Benedum). Loving father of Kimberly (Eric) Feile and Steven (Lynne) Milbrath. Grandfather of Samuel, Caroline and Andrew Feile and Eleanor and Hadlee Milbrath. Michael is further survived by his sisters Lois (Karl) Lindeman and Joan (Rev. Martinho) Sander, other relatives and dear friends. Visitation will be held at BEAUTIFUL SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3205 N. 85th Street, Milwaukee, 53222, from 4:00 PM until time of Funeral Service at 7:00 PM. Memorials in Michael's name to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church or to the Lutheran High School Association of Greater Milwaukee, 1047 W. Lincoln Avenue, #1300, West Allis, 53227, are appreciated
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019