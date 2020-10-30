1/1
Michael J. D'Amore
Wauwatosa - Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Age 90. Beloved husband for 65 years of Patricia (nee Benjii). Dear father of Cyndi D'Amore Hayes and David (Malinda) D'Amore. Loving grandfather of Justin D'Amore, Nickalos Hayes, Codie Hayes, Annabella D'Amore, Andrew D'Amore, Noah D'Amore and Aiden Markle. Dear brother of Lucille Riopell. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his sisters, Frances and Mary; and his brother, Salvatore.

Visitation Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 9:30am until 11:00am at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 10121 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa. Private interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association appreciated.

Mike was the long-time owner of Ravenswood Pharmacy in Wauwatosa. As an independent pharmacist, Mike would often get called at home and return to work after hours to serve the needs of his valued customers. He was a veteran of the US Navy serving during the Korean War, a long-time member of the Kiwanis Club of Wauwatosa and a member of the Milwaukee Veteran Pharmacist Association. Mike was an avid golfer and will be missed by all who knew him.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
