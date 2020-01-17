Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
Colgate - January 13, 2020, age 70. Beloved husband of Stephanie for 49 years. Loving father of Jennifer (Alan) Reske, Jill (Luke) Postl, and Julie (Thomas) Shanahan. Proud papa of Alex and Colin Doleshal, and Gabe Postl. Son-in-law of Hazel Mohns. Godfather of Christopher Mohns Jr. Further survived by many family and friends. Mike was preceded in death by his mother Donna Domagalski.

Visitation at Harder Funeral Home on Sunday, January 19, from 1:00 PM, until the Funeral Service at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to or Germantown Community Library are appreciated.

Mike retired from AT&T.

Visit Harder Funeral Home website for complete obituary.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
