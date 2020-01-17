|
Michael J. Dickerson
Colgate - January 13, 2020, age 70. Beloved husband of Stephanie for 49 years. Loving father of Jennifer (Alan) Reske, Jill (Luke) Postl, and Julie (Thomas) Shanahan. Proud papa of Alex and Colin Doleshal, and Gabe Postl. Son-in-law of Hazel Mohns. Godfather of Christopher Mohns Jr. Further survived by many family and friends. Mike was preceded in death by his mother Donna Domagalski.
Visitation at Harder Funeral Home on Sunday, January 19, from 1:00 PM, until the Funeral Service at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to or Germantown Community Library are appreciated.
Mike retired from AT&T.
Visit Harder Funeral Home website for complete obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020