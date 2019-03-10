|
|
Estep, Michael J. Michael J. Estep, age 61, passed away in Nevada on 2-11-19. Michael was the beloved son of Roger F. Estep and the late Loretta Estep (nee Piotrowski). Born and raised in West Allis, Wisconsin, he attended schools there and later received a degree in Journalism at Marquette University. He moved to California, received his law degree there and eventually worked for various law firms in and around San Francisco. He later relocated with his dad to Nevada, where he remained until his death. Michael was a devoted son, always caring and kind, and had a great sense of humor. He will be missed by all. He is survived by his father, Roger F. Estep, and by many other relatives and friends. Condolences at Legacy.com. Private services were held by family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019