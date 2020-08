Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael J. Fay



Menomonee Falls - Passed away July 24, 2020, at age 81. He is survived by his loving wife Mary, brother James (Marlene), children Carol, Michael, Kathleen, Kelly, & Jonathan. He is further survived by 12 grandchildren, additional relatives and friends. Services will be announced & held at a later date.









