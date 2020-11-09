Michael J. Gigl
Dallas, Texas - Passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, March 23, 1942 and grew up on the Southside just two doors away from his wife, Kathleen, whom he married August 7, 1965. Michael and Kathleen were married for fifty five years, but were neighbors, friends and then partners for seventy-three. Mike's great passion was baseball. In 1959, he hit the winning home run to earn Marquette University High School the State Championship. Mike enrolled in Marquette University as a member of the NROTC, earning a BA in Business, and was commissioned to the Nuclear Power School in California. Mike lived large, loving to plan huge family gatherings for the Fourth of July, Christmas and birthdays. All were welcome to his home; no one was ever turned away. Mike was a member of All Saints Parish (Dallas). He rode his mobility scooter daily to Mass. He worked to acquire a Charter for All Saints Catholic School and after retiring served as a math tutor. Mike is survived by his wife Kathleen (nee Casey), his children Michael (Jinie Chow) Gigl, Laura (JJ Brown) McCrea, and Jennifer Gigl; granddaughters Rebecca and Soomin; sister Alice Loveless, brothers William (Donna), Paul (Mayme); brother-in-law and lifelong best friend Neil (Shelley) Casey; sisters-in-law, Mary (John) Morch, and Susan (William) Christianson and dearest friends, Frank and Sue Bevsek. He is predeceased by his parents, Aloysius and Mattie Gigl, and sister, Dorothy Simon. Mike loved and cherished all his Gigl and Casey nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews. Services will be held in Dallas. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mike's name to: Nativity Jesuit School (1515 South 29th Street, Milwaukee, WI, 53215) or (Nativityjesuit.org
) appreciated.
"Death is nothing at all; I have only slipped away into the next room. Whatever we were to each other, we are that still."