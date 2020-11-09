1/
Michael J. Gigl
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael J. Gigl

Dallas, Texas - Passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, March 23, 1942 and grew up on the Southside just two doors away from his wife, Kathleen, whom he married August 7, 1965. Michael and Kathleen were married for fifty five years, but were neighbors, friends and then partners for seventy-three. Mike's great passion was baseball. In 1959, he hit the winning home run to earn Marquette University High School the State Championship. Mike enrolled in Marquette University as a member of the NROTC, earning a BA in Business, and was commissioned to the Nuclear Power School in California. Mike lived large, loving to plan huge family gatherings for the Fourth of July, Christmas and birthdays. All were welcome to his home; no one was ever turned away. Mike was a member of All Saints Parish (Dallas). He rode his mobility scooter daily to Mass. He worked to acquire a Charter for All Saints Catholic School and after retiring served as a math tutor. Mike is survived by his wife Kathleen (nee Casey), his children Michael (Jinie Chow) Gigl, Laura (JJ Brown) McCrea, and Jennifer Gigl; granddaughters Rebecca and Soomin; sister Alice Loveless, brothers William (Donna), Paul (Mayme); brother-in-law and lifelong best friend Neil (Shelley) Casey; sisters-in-law, Mary (John) Morch, and Susan (William) Christianson and dearest friends, Frank and Sue Bevsek. He is predeceased by his parents, Aloysius and Mattie Gigl, and sister, Dorothy Simon. Mike loved and cherished all his Gigl and Casey nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews. Services will be held in Dallas. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mike's name to: Nativity Jesuit School (1515 South 29th Street, Milwaukee, WI, 53215) or (Nativityjesuit.org) appreciated.

"Death is nothing at all; I have only slipped away into the next room. Whatever we were to each other, we are that still."






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved