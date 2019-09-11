|
|
Michael J Grabowski, Jr.
- - Passed unexpectedly on Thurs., Sept. 5, 2019 at the age of 33. His humor, laughter, joy and love will be missed by his parents, Michael J. and Teresa A. Grabowski Sr.; brothers, Shane (fiance, Jaimee Sixty) and Travis (Tonya Ross); maternal grandparents, Mary and Frank Szpek; nieces, nephews, other family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Marion and John Grabowski. A visitation will be held on Sat., Sept. 14 th from 10:00AM to 12:00PM, with a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00PM, followed by full Military Honors at the funeral home. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019