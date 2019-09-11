Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Grabowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Grabowski Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Grabowski Jr. Notice
Michael J Grabowski, Jr.

- - Passed unexpectedly on Thurs., Sept. 5, 2019 at the age of 33. His humor, laughter, joy and love will be missed by his parents, Michael J. and Teresa A. Grabowski Sr.; brothers, Shane (fiance, Jaimee Sixty) and Travis (Tonya Ross); maternal grandparents, Mary and Frank Szpek; nieces, nephews, other family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Marion and John Grabowski. A visitation will be held on Sat., Sept. 14 th from 10:00AM to 12:00PM, with a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00PM, followed by full Military Honors at the funeral home. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline