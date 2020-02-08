|
Michael J. Hannon, on February 6th, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family, Michael's body was healed as he walked into the arms of our Savior Jesus Christ. A Memorial Service will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Avenue, Oconomowoc, with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mike's favorite charity, St. Jude's, would be appreciated.
A full obituary can be found at
www.pagenkopf.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020