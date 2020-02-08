Services
Pagenkopf Funeral Home
1165 East Summit Avenue
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 567-4457
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pagenkopf Funeral Home
1165 East Summit Avenue
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Pagenkopf Funeral Home
1165 East Summit Avenue
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
Michael J. Hannon


1943 - 2020
Michael J. Hannon Notice
Michael J. Hannon, on February 6th, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family, Michael's body was healed as he walked into the arms of our Savior Jesus Christ. A Memorial Service will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Avenue, Oconomowoc, with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mike's favorite charity, St. Jude's, would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
