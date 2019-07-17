Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Kadrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Kadrich


1982 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Kadrich Notice
Kadrich, Michael J. Found Peace July 13, 2019, at the age of 37. Loving daddy of Calvin, Wade and Jada. Devoted son of Jodi and Michael. Beloved brother of Tanya (Brad) Galten and Michele (Chris Klug). Fun loving uncle of Taylor, Reilly, Bo and Kinsley. Grandson of Calvin (Jenny) Kadrich, Joan Kadrich and Jan Stuedemann. Survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Sat. July 20, 2019 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 15250 w. National Ave., from 11 AM until time of Service at 2 PM. Private Interment.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
Download Now
jsonline