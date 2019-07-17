|
Kadrich, Michael J. Found Peace July 13, 2019, at the age of 37. Loving daddy of Calvin, Wade and Jada. Devoted son of Jodi and Michael. Beloved brother of Tanya (Brad) Galten and Michele (Chris Klug). Fun loving uncle of Taylor, Reilly, Bo and Kinsley. Grandson of Calvin (Jenny) Kadrich, Joan Kadrich and Jan Stuedemann. Survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Sat. July 20, 2019 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 15250 w. National Ave., from 11 AM until time of Service at 2 PM. Private Interment.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2019