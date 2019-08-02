|
Kessler, Michael J. Born to Eternal Life July 26, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Beloved father of Gerald, the late Roger, Diane (Geoffrey) Jens, the late Kenneth (Christine), Susan (Thomas) Tatzel, the late Kathleen, Michael (Barbara), the late Brenda and Justine Galaska. Grandfather of 23 and a growing number of great grandchildren. Dear Brother of Robert (Mary) Kessler. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be held Monday August 5 at 7:00 pm. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until time of Service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 2, 2019