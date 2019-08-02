Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Kessler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Kessler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Kessler Notice
Kessler, Michael J. Born to Eternal Life July 26, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Beloved father of Gerald, the late Roger, Diane (Geoffrey) Jens, the late Kenneth (Christine), Susan (Thomas) Tatzel, the late Kathleen, Michael (Barbara), the late Brenda and Justine Galaska. Grandfather of 23 and a growing number of great grandchildren. Dear Brother of Robert (Mary) Kessler. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be held Monday August 5 at 7:00 pm. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until time of Service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline