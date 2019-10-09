Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Eastbrook Church
5353 N. Green Bay Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:30 PM
Eastbrook Church
5353 N. Green Bay Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
Michael J. "Mike" Laur


1952 - 2019
Michael J. "Mike" Laur Notice
Michael J "Mike" Laur

Milwaukee - Born again with Eternal Life at the age 27. On Wednesday, October 2, 2019 he went home to the Lord and his beloved mother Mary Jane (nee Hoelzl) and father Leroy J. Laur, at the earthly age of 67 years. He will always be remembered as a loving brother to Lee J. (Barbara), Robert W. and David J. Laur. Beloved uncle to Amy (Steven) Fyfe, Timothy (Tara), Elizabeth (Brian) Clausen, Saundra (Shaun) Cohen, Michael J. (Julia), David I. (Rachel) and Daniel R. Laur. Great-uncle of Aidan Fyfe, Abigail, Miriam Cohen and Elijah Laur. He will further be remembered by his cousins Richard (Jane), Jack (Karen), Jim (Carol) Carter, Roger (Laverne) Laur, Sharon (Tom) Wera, Kathy Hoelzl-Pace, Cullen and Michael Carter, other relatives and friends.

Mike was a "Servant" of the most high God, and an Evangelist dedicated to spreading the gospel to all. He was a caring and devoted care-giver to his parents, relatives and to all he met, but especially to those who were in most need, always in the name of his Lord.

Friends are asked to join the family on Friday, October 11th at Eastbrook Church, 5353 N. Green Bay Avenue, Milwaukee, from 1:00 PM until time of Funeral Service at 1:30 PM, followed with fellowship for family and friends. Private Interment at Valhalla Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Michael's name to the church or to a .

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019
