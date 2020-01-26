|
|
Dr. Michael J. Leiber
Tampa - Born to Life November 7, 1956 and passed to Eternal Life Monday, January 13, 2020, age 63 years. Devoted husband of Lana. Beloved son of Nancy (Bob) Graf and the late Marvin Leiber. Brother of Janet Dent. Stepbrother of Ginney (John) McAdams. Loving uncle of Justin and Brittany Dent. He earned his B.A., M.A. & Ph.D. in Criminal Justice. He was a Professor at UNI, VCU and USF - Tampa, where he also served as Chair of the Criminology Dept. Mike was a distinguished scholar, colleague and mentor who should be best remembered for his desire to see the world become a better, fairer and more equitable place. His concern for social justice guided his career, where his work focused on minority overrepresentation in the juvenile justice system. He was a very successful academic and widely acknowledged to be an expert in the field. In his personal life, he was a devoted animal lover to his cats and "fidos". Mike was also an avid sports fan, who was always up for a debate over his love for the Packers, Brewers, Bucks and Badgers. A Celebration of Life will be held in Milwaukee in the spring. He was laid to rest on Monday, January 20, 2020 in Florida.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jan. 26, 2020