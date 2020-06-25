Michael J. Moore
Michael J. Moore

Milwaukee - Age 34, found eternal peace on Monday, June 22, 2020. Services Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 1PM at New Pitts Mortuary (2031 W. Capitol Drive). Services entrusted to New Pitts Mortuary (414) 447-6000.

Nothing can diminish how much your family needs you or how we feel your influence and love. Donations in his memory can be made to MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary, 2461 W. Center St., Milwaukee, WI 53206.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The New Pitts Mortuary Llc
2031 W Capitol Dr
Milwaukee, WI 53206
(414) 447-6000
