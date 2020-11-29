Michael J. NarlochPassed away peacefully on November 24, 2020 at the age of 71. Loving husband to Marie. Beloved dad to Michael Jr. (Lydia), Robert, Brent (Amanda), Bryan and Johnny. Dear papa to Hunter, Olivia and Michael and Lydia's one on the way. Brother to Steve, Rochelle (Roger) and Cheryl Ann (Mike). Also survived by sisters-in-law JoAnn, Tammy (Ken); brothers-in-law Allen (Kathy), Andy, David (Karen), John (Kathy) and his father-in-law Gus. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents David and Joyce Narloch, mother-in-law Rose Attewell, sister-in-law Debbie Narloch and daughter-in-law Christine Narloch. Private services will be held and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.