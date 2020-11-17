1/
Michael J. "Mike" Peters
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael J. "Mike" Peters

Mukwonago - Passed peacefully on November 10, 2020, the 245th birthday of the Marine Corp, at the age of 71. Mike is survived by his loving wife of 28 years Kathleen (nee McCord). Proud father of Mark (Raquel), Micheal (Azucena), Matthew, and Monte (Maritza). Proud and loving grandpa of Brady, Corbin, Kattia, Ashley, Lynnsie, Arely, Brennen, Brian, Jordy, Lilly, and Luke. Great-grandpa of Zayden. Adored uncle of Selena, Nevaeh, Kaya Mae, Gianna and many, many other nieces and nephews. Further survived by 4 sisters, 2 brothers other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Arnold and Sophie, his son Marty, 2 brothers and a sister.

Visitation at St. James Catholic Church (830 E. Veteran's Way, Mukwonago) on Monday November 23, 2020 from 11:00AM until the Memorial Mass at 1:00PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. James, in Mike's name, deeply appreciated.

"I'm sure by now he is casting by the docks and slamming them piers. Wait for me by the launch"

Semper Fi








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
121 S. Cross Street
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 567-4459
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved