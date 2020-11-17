Michael J. "Mike" PetersMukwonago - Passed peacefully on November 10, 2020, the 245th birthday of the Marine Corp, at the age of 71. Mike is survived by his loving wife of 28 years Kathleen (nee McCord). Proud father of Mark (Raquel), Micheal (Azucena), Matthew, and Monte (Maritza). Proud and loving grandpa of Brady, Corbin, Kattia, Ashley, Lynnsie, Arely, Brennen, Brian, Jordy, Lilly, and Luke. Great-grandpa of Zayden. Adored uncle of Selena, Nevaeh, Kaya Mae, Gianna and many, many other nieces and nephews. Further survived by 4 sisters, 2 brothers other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Arnold and Sophie, his son Marty, 2 brothers and a sister.Visitation at St. James Catholic Church (830 E. Veteran's Way, Mukwonago) on Monday November 23, 2020 from 11:00AM until the Memorial Mass at 1:00PM.In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. James, in Mike's name, deeply appreciated."I'm sure by now he is casting by the docks and slamming them piers. Wait for me by the launch"Semper Fi