|
|
Michael J. Revane
Michael J. Revane left this life on April 7, 2020
He was in the 86th year of a life well lived. He will be forever remembered for his smile and the twinkle in his Irish eyes! This humble, caring, and wonderful man has left a permanent mark on our hearts and will be missed by his loving wife Linda, his children, Julie San Felipe (Paul), Mike Jr. (Margaret), Kathy McGilsky (Jerry), his mother-in-law Joyce Pedder, and his beloved Westies. He was the proud grandfather to Ella and Matthew McGilsky. Mike was predeceased by his parents, Ella and Michael, and his three sons, Tim, John, and Bob (Toni), as well as many relatives and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him!
During his life, Mike was most proud of his service in the U.S. Navy. He served as the youngest Officer of the Deck on the USS Yorktown in the late 1950's.His patriotism and love for his country was unsurpassed.
His career in the investment business started in the city of his birth, Chicago, Illinois and culminated with 26 years at the Marshall & Ilsley Corporation in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as President of the M&I Investment Management Corp. and Executive Vice President of Marshall & Ilsley Corporation.
His last 26 years were spent in the Valley of the Sun playing golf and enjoying fun times with family and many friends!
Memorials are welcome to Hospice of the Valley, 9808 N. 95th Street, Scottsdale, USS Yorktown Foundation, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, or a .
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date when we can be together!
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020