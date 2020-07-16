1/
Michael J. Riebe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael J. Riebe

Of Grafton, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Beloved husband of Carolyn (nee Gall). Loving father of James (Sarah), Elizabeth (Tyler) L'Allier, Joseph (Kimberly) and Allison. Proud grandpa of Loretta, Jax, Henry, Amelia, Clara and Benjamin. Memorial Mass Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Parish Catholic Church, 1619 Washington St., Grafton. Following mass there will be a celebration of life at Milwaukee Ale House, 1208 13th Ave., Grafton, starting at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society - Wisconsin Chapter or The Ozaukee County Humane Society are appreciated. For more information please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Parish Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Milwaukee Ale House
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory
979 N Green Bay Rd
Grafton, WI 53024
(262) 377-0380
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved