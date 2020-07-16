Michael J. Riebe
Of Grafton, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Beloved husband of Carolyn (nee Gall). Loving father of James (Sarah), Elizabeth (Tyler) L'Allier, Joseph (Kimberly) and Allison. Proud grandpa of Loretta, Jax, Henry, Amelia, Clara and Benjamin. Memorial Mass Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Parish Catholic Church, 1619 Washington St., Grafton. Following mass there will be a celebration of life at Milwaukee Ale House, 1208 13th Ave., Grafton, starting at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
- Wisconsin Chapter or The Ozaukee County Humane Society are appreciated. For more information please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com