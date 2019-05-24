Services
Heritage Funeral Home
3801 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 744-7039
Michael J. "Bear" Schneck

Michael J. "Bear" Schneck
Schneck, Michael J. "Bear" Passed away Wednesday May 22, 2019 at age 69 yrs. Beloved husband of Beverly A. (Nee Waskowiak). Loving father of Kristal (Matthew) Bieganski. Dear Pop Pop of Lucy & Henry. Brother of Sharon Schneck (Ernie), David (Joan) Schneck. Brother-in-law of Audrey Rechner. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at the FUNERAL HOME Saturday May 25th from 930AM-1130AM followed by a service at 1130AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 24, 2019
