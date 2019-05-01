|
Schulz (Cichosz), Michael J. Entered in to Eternal Life on Friday, April 26, 2019. Age 28. Cherished son of Jason (Lynda) Cichosz and the late Linda Evenson. Loving brother of Thomas Colburn, Dominick Cichosz, and Edward Evenson. Devoted grandson of the late Robert and the late Patricia Cichosz and Charles and Sally Schulz. Also deeply loved by his aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 11-12:45PM. Service at 1PM. Michael loved fishing, the outdoors, and spending time with his family. Michael will be deeply missed.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019