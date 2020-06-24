Michael J. SkrepenskiMukwonago - Putting together this tribute is an honor but most definitely a challenge. Capturing the life of a gentle bear that was born into this world as the son of Donald and Ruth on June 16, 1951 and rested in love surrounded by family on Father's Day, June 21, 2020 in the comfort of his home is no easy task. We'll let his grace and sense of humor guide us through.Michael Joseph Skrepenski. How to sum up this man? Husband, Brother, Father, Grandfather, Uncle, Friend and Dog Dad to Gemma and Bentley. He spent his adult life honing his craft and was a master carpenter. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Doreen. His son Eric, Daughter In Law, Heather and Grandson, Alekzander. His brother Scott, wife Sue and daughter, Ramsey. Sister Cathy and daughter, Rebecca. Sister Sara, husband Steve and daughters Molly and Anna. Brother in law Scott Shaver and wife Barb. Brother in law Kevin Shaver and wife Amy.Michael was always the calming presence in the room, unless the Packers had a bad day, his golf or bowling game was off or when he rarely missed a shot at deer camp. Even if the above occurred he might just jump on his Harley, crank some Bob Seger and ride on. That was Mike, never flustered for long and always positive in his outlook moving from day to day.We'll miss his Sunday morning bloody Mary's, enjoying the Orioles that frequented your yard. We'll miss you cooking in the kitchen. We'll miss your laugh. We'll miss your smile. We'll miss your wit. We'll miss you. We already do. We'll all miss your presence. Your kindness, gentle soul and sincerity will be proudly carried forward by your only Grandson.Be at peace with your Ma and Pa. It's not goodbye, it's see you later.Rest In LoveThe Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 30 at 10:00 AM at St. Paul Catholic Church (S38 W31602 Wern Way Genesee Depot).