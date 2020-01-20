Services
Services

Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
8:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
Milwaukee - Michael went to heaven on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the age 38. Dearest son of Randi Todorovich and Joseph (Karen) Todorovich. Cherished brother of Vincent Todorovich. Devoted grandson of Diane Morris. Loving uncle of Aubrie and Sophia Todorovich. Proud nephew of David Morris, Jane (Thomas) Conjurski, Joan (Sam) Plumeri, Barbara Todorovich, Marilyn (Richard) Petlewski, the late Mark (Christy Hirshman) Todorovich, and Kathy Brennan. Beloved cousin of Naomi (Steven), Lisa, Eric (Jisenia), Angela (Eric), Valerie. Further survived by other relativies and friends. Michael is preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Mary Todorovich, and Raymond Morris.

Visitation at the Funeral Home FRIDAY, January 24, 2020 from 4:00PM-8:00PM. Funeral Service at 8:00PM.

Michael was a blessing to his mother and father, and was an inspiring influence to many people that cared and loved him. He will be deeply missed.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
