VanderBeke, Michael J. Michael J. VanderBeke, age 67, of Wind Lake, husband of Dr. Meg Regner, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Aurora Lakeland Hospital. Services for Michael will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Interment will be private at St. Charles Cemetery at a later date. Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory 625 S. Browns Lake Drive Burlington, WI 53105 (262) 763-3434 www.danielsfamilyfuneral .com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 27, 2019