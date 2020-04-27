|
|
Michael J. Walter
Michael J. Walter, 70, of La Crescent, MN died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. He was born in La Crosse on June 8, 1949 to Vernon and Rita (Bezpaletz) Walter. Mike graduated from St. John's School for the Deaf in St. Francis, WI. Due to current social gathering restrictions, a celebration for Mike will be held at a later date. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crescent are assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020