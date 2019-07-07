|
Weber, Michael J. Michael J. Weber. Age 68. Preceded in death by parents, Frances Mary (nee Kieffer) and Joseph Weber of Milwaukee, WI and brother, Patrick and sister-in-law, Joy, from the state of Oregon. Survived by girlfriend Paula Laumann, cousins in Dubuque, IA, friend of Michael Mull and family, Pat and Carl Kastel, St. Rose grade school alumni from the Class of '66, and other friends and acquaintances from his bartending and apartment managing career. Michael will be remembered for his sense of humor, nice smile, and kind and gentle nature. Visitation at St. Rose Church at 30th & Michigan St. on Wednesday, July 10 from 4-6 PM, service at 6PM. Private Internment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019