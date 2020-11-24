1/1
Michael J. "Mickey" Zimmer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael J. Zimmer "Mickey"

Passed away suddenly and peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the age of 69 years. Beloved husband and best friend of Ann (nee Walton). Loving dad of Andy J. "8-Ball". Also survived by brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 29th at the funeral home from 3-7PM and again on Monday, Nov. 30th at MOTHER OF GOOD COUNSEL CHURCH, 6924 W. Lisbon Ave. from 10-11AM followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. If so desired memorials to the charity of your choice appreciated. Please see funeral home website for complete notice.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, everyone is asked to be patient and abide to social distancing guidelines. Everyone is welcome, but we are allowing a limited number of people in the building at any given time. Masks are required.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved