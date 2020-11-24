Michael J. Zimmer "Mickey"
Passed away suddenly and peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the age of 69 years. Beloved husband and best friend of Ann (nee Walton). Loving dad of Andy J. "8-Ball". Also survived by brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 29th at the funeral home from 3-7PM and again on Monday, Nov. 30th at MOTHER OF GOOD COUNSEL CHURCH, 6924 W. Lisbon Ave. from 10-11AM followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. If so desired memorials to the charity of your choice
appreciated. Please see funeral home website for complete notice.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, everyone is asked to be patient and abide to social distancing guidelines. Everyone is welcome, but we are allowing a limited number of people in the building at any given time. Masks are required.