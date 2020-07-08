Michael Jacobus

Michael JacobusPassed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the age of 23. Beloved son of Maggie Kuhn and Steve Jacobus. Cherished stepson of Philip Schneider and Erika Brandt-Jacobus. Devoted brother to Ryan Jacobus and William Jacobus. Dear step brother of Erik Schneider, Gabe (Amanda) Schneider and Daniela Brandt. Adored grandson of Dr. Michael J. and Doris Kuhn, and Suzanne and the late Jack Jacobus. Michael will be greatly missed by his aunts, uncles and cousins with whom he was very close and the many friends who were touched by Michael's boundless joy.Due to the extenuating circumstances of COVID-19, we are gathering in person with just family, but we invite all of you to join us via livestream on Friday, July 10 at 6:00 p.m. CST as we share joyful remembrances of Michael. Please see the Becker Ritter website for full details and a link to view the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Jacobus family would be greatly appreciated to go towards a foundation to be established in Michael's name to support the organizations and causes about which Michael was so passionate, from the arts, to human services, to nature organizations.