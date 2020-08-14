Michael James Ehrmann
Milwaukee - Dr. Michael James Ehrmann passed away peacefully on August 8th, 2020 at his home in Milwaukee, surrounded by his family, after a short battle with cancer.
He was born on August 25, 1948 in Milwaukee, WI to Arthur Steven Ehrmann and Frances Agnes Ehrmann. He was number 2 of 7 Ehrmann children.
Mike is survived by his wife and "Pallie" Linda, his daughter Veronica and daughter in-law Whitney, his grandson Sutton and granddaughter Wynonna, his daughter Ann Marie and son in-law Victor, and his step-son Christopher and step-daughter Erika.
He is further survived by his brothers Steve and John, sisters Sue and Jane, and nieces and nephews Carrie, Joe, Rebecca, Nick, Peter, Dan, Zack, Matt, and Dana.
He is preceded in death by his beloved brother Pete and beloved sister Mary (Mimi).
Mike was a proud US Navy and Vietnam War veteran. He proudly served his country aboard the USS Cavalier and as boots on the ground out of Naval Support Activity Danang during the Vietnam War.
"Doc" returned to the States and went on to study and receive his Bachelors and Masters degrees from UW Stout. He then received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree out of Life University in Marietta, GA.
Dr. Ehrmann was an esteemed Chiropractor for over 40 years and continued to treat some of his dear patients even into retirement.
Mikey was an avid golfer and gardener. He enjoyed hunting and reading and was a music connoisseur. He loved having cocktails with his friends at Balistreri's and any excuse to buy another round.
He was a one-of-a-kind man who did things his way. He had conviction and integrity, mixed with a lot of jokes. Most of all, Dr. Ehrmann was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, a true and loyal friend, and a dedicated and helpful neighbor.
Mike will be missed by so many all over this great country, but he shall never be forgotten.
DON'T GIVE UP THE SHIP.
Fairwinds and following seas, shipmate.
A visitation will be held at Carl's Catering & Banquet Hall on Wednesday, August 19th at 4:00 PM. His service will commence at 5:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Disabled American Veterans
(DAV
) Charitable Service Trust, the Honor Flight Network, or the Lung Cancer Research Foundation.