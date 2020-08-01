Michael James Immekus
Cedarburg - Age 88, of Cedarburg, WI, passed away the morning of Thursday, July 30, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. He was born on September 27, 1931 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Melvin Joseph Immekus Sr and Augusta Anna Waldvogel. Robert was known to family and friends as Bob.
For elementary school he attended Henry Clay, and then St Monica's Catholic School. He attended Whitefish Bay High School where he participated in the Radio and Spanish clubs, and the high school ROTC program. After high school, he joined the Air Force and was part of the 32d Air Division (Defense) during the Korean War, where he was a Senior Ground Radio Repairman. He was stationed in both Bangor, Maine; and Syracuse, New York. After the Air Force he studied at Marquette University in Milwaukee where he was a member of the Tau Beta Pi Honorary Engineering Fraternity Robert graduated with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. Over the years he worked for Globe Union, Johnson Controls, and Philips in circuit design.
In the early 1960s he traveled with a friend to Mexico City where he met his future wife, Dora Estela Arango Ruiz. On October 13, 1962, Robert and Dora were married in a catholic ceremony in Mexico City. They moved to the Milwaukee area to begin their new life, and raised four children.
Robert had a fine mind and the gift of gab. He had a passion for ham radio and was an operator for many years. He enjoyed learning new languages and was a history buff. His children fondly remember his sense of humor, trips to the family cottage, being taught to fish, chess games, the vegetable garden, guitar playing, rosary prayer, and his ability to eat hot peppers like no other. He is loved and missed more than he will ever know.
Robert is survived by a daughter, Mary Immekus (Brian Hosking) of Madison; three sons, Paul of Milwaukee, William "Bill" of Fox Point, Michael of Milwaukee; two grandsons Spencer and Aaron Hosking of Madison; sister-in laws and many nieces and nephews in both the U.S and Mexico. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Dora Estela; parents Melvin and Augusta; two brothers John Anthony and Melvin Joseph Jr; an infant sister; and sister-in-law Julane Immekus-Dorn.
The family will receive visitors at St Eugene Congregation, 7600 N Port Washington Rd, Fox Point on Friday, August 7th from 10:00AM - 11:00AM, with the Mass of Christian Burial following at 11:00AM. He will be laid to rest in Resurrection Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Lasata Senior Living Campus in Cedarburg for their compassionate care of Robert in his final days.
