Michael James Pitterle
1949 - 2020
Michael James Pitterle was born to eternal life on May 7, 2020 at 71. It was at his home in Brookfield that he lived his last moments with his family by his side.

Mike was born on March 9, 1949. He went to St. Mary's Grade School, Francis Jordan High School and Marquette University. In 1973 he married Jane. Mike worked as an engineer at Sunlite Plastics. He played soccer all his life. He loved following weather patterns, keeping his garden and watching the birds out his window.

Mike is survived by his wife Jane (nee Vizer). Loving father of Kiersten (Mike) Schramek and Erin (John) Murphy. Adored Grandpa of Morgan, Hudson, Brinn and Matthew. Son of Carol Pitterle. Brother of Tim (Cindy), Dan (Jill), Jim (Beth) and Mark. He is also survived by many relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by brother Kevin and father James. A Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at a future date.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral Mass
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
