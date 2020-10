Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael Joesph Orzechowski



Michael Joesph Orzechowski found peace Tuesday September 22 2020



Predeceased by his parents



Life long friend of Geoffrey and Cindy Gray and his many friends on Ruby Street especially Sam and Karl



Michael was a accomplished stain glass maker and Antique Dealer



Michaels favorite quote was "Never believe anything you hear after 2 in the morning"









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store