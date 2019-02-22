|
|
Hayden, Michael John "Well done, Good and Faithful Servant!" Those were the words that greeted Michael John Hayden of Brookfield in Heaven on Monday, February 18th after he unexpectedly passed away at the age of 70 years old. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Carolyn. Mike is survived by Susie, his best friend and wife of 34 years, whom he loved to the moon and back. The Hayden name will continue to be upheld by his four siblings, Tim (Carol); Don (Kim) and their children, Madison and Dawson; Tom (Tally); and Kathleen (Tommy English). Additionally, Susie's family, Tommy (Kim) Craig and children; Peter (Tina) Craig and children; Cappy (Artie) and children; Amy (Andy) and children. They will all carry on his memory in their own lives. Mike's legacy is guaranteed to live on through his six children and 13 grandchildren; daughter, Sarah and her children Justin, Nathan, Lucas, Samuel, and Rachel; son, Seth (Amy) and their children Cassandra, Ryan, Chloe, Emma, and Alex; son, Matthew and his son Pearce; son, Craig (Christina); daughter, Lindsay (Erik) and their children, Carter & Kinsley; and son Michael II (Alexandra). Mike lived his life every day to honour his Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ. He demonstrated this in a myriad number of ways as he loved and served people. Throughout most of his professional life, Mike was a business entrepreneur in the greater Milwaukee community. However, his most satisfying endeavour was launching the non-profit Positive Programs for the Family (PPF) with Susie in 2005. PPF created the programs Hoops 4 Kidz, an inner-city youth basketball program; Orphans No More, a program designed to offer zero-interest loans to support families wishing to adopt children domestically and internationally; and most recently Helping One Another. HOA was and will prayerfully continue to support under-served and displaced individuals and families by collecting donations of clothing, household goods, and in some instances, furniture, and distributing it to people all over the area as a messenger of Jesus. Mike's current work with HOA, an affiliation of BASICS (Brothers and Sisters in Christ Serving), was bringing him such bountiful joy and he fulfilled his intention of carrying it on until the day he was ushered into Heaven. PPF and its resulting programs would never have been possible without the love and support from the entire staff at MLG Corporation. Mike was a delighted husband, father and grandfather, as he somehow managed to make every single one of us feel like the most important person in the world when we were around him. Living for Christ permeated every encounter Mike had regardless of whether they were family, friend, or a passerby whom he greeted with a smile, a wave and a silent prayer. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, February 23, at CrossWay Church, W156N10041 Pilgrim Rd, Germantown, WI 53022. Visitation will be held from 8-9:45 AM with a service to follow at 10 AM. Instead of flowers, please consider donating in Mike's memory to your home church or one of the local Milwaukee area non-profits that serve the underprivileged, including BASICS.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 22, 2019