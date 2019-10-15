|
|
Michael John Hoye
Michael John Hoye age 74, passed away October 11th, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital of Racine, WI. Michael was born March 6th, 1945 to the late Emmett & Juliet Hoye in Milwaukee, WI. He graduated High School form St. Mary's Immaculate Conception, afterwards serving his country in the Army. Michael married the love of his life Barbara on November 11th, 1967 and they shared many beautiful years together. He was a hard and loyal worker, he worked for Falk Corp for 42 years.
Michael will be dearly missed by his wife Barbara, his sister Sandra Hoye and his brother David Hoye.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents Emmett and Juliet.
A celebration of Michael life will take place on Thursday October 24th, 2019 at Norway Evangelical Lutheran Church (6321 Heg Park Road Wind Lake, WI 53185). Visitation will be from 9am to 10:45 am, followed by at 11am Memorial Mass. Michael will be laid to rest at the Southern WI Veteran's Cemetery in Union Grove, WI at 3pm.
Services Entrusted to:
Integrity Funeral Services
www.integrityfunerals.net
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019