Michael John JacobusPassed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the age of 23. Beloved son of Maggie Kuhn and Steve Jacobus. Cherished stepson of Philip Schneider and Erika Brandt-Jacobus. Devoted brother to Ryan Jacobus and William Jacobus. Dear step brother of Erik Schneider, Gabe (Amanda) Schneider and Daniela Brandt. Adored grandson of Dr. Michael J. and Doris Kuhn, and Suzanne and the late Jack Jacobus. Dear nephew of Kathleen Kuhn Griffin, Michael J. Kuhn III (Amy), Paul Kuhn, Julie Jacobus Eiselt (Tom), Jenni Jacobus Corona (Paul) and the late John Jacobus. Adored cousin of Marty Griffin, John Griffin, Meg Griffin, Emily Kuhn Sharman (Charley) and Maddie Kuhn. Treasured friend of so many from Holy Family, Cumberland, Santa Marta, Lincoln School, Treasure Mountain Middle School, Shorewood High School (class of 2017), Colorado Mountain College, the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design and all the schools of life he traversed.Michael lived his short life with zest and contagious joy. He was one of a kind, a ball of energy, a beam of light, bursting with pure love. He literally was born smiling and through his entire life, anyone who knows him would agree, that smile lit up not just the room, but the entire universe.As exuberant and energetic as Michael was, he was also gentle, kind, compassionate and deeply empathetic. He was accepting and inclusive of all and inspired so many to aspire to be their authentic selves through his own willingness to be his true, unique self in every situation. Michael embodied the Oscar Wilde quote, "Be yourself. Everyone else is already taken."Michael packed so much life into his few years: he was fluent in a second language, had lived in and traveled to numerous countries, and had completed two intensive wilderness programs, including the NOLS Patagonia Expedition, where he became a Certified Wilderness First Responder. He was a certified life guard and certified SCUBA diver. While living in Costa Rica, Michael, his brothers and parents created an environmental education video show called Super Natural Adventures and Michael's segment on the history of chocolate garnered more than 600,000 views. He was a 4 year camper at Red Arrow Camp where he was chosen by his fellow campers one summer to be King Neptune, to preside over the annual day of water sports and competitions. He was a flourishing graphic designer studying at MIAD, and lived life with his own signature flair and style. Michael felt deep peace in the all-accepting expanse and majesty of nature, drew inspiration and passion from his art and creative endeavors, and experienced great joy in time spent with his family, friends and adored pets. His physical presence will be missed immensely, but we need only think of him and his expansive, loving energy will be felt in each of our hearts for the rest of our days. His impact on this earth was profound, as many attest that his impact on their lives was transformative.A foundation has been created in Michael's name to support the organizations and causes about which he was so passionate, from the arts, to human services, to nature organizations. In lieu of flowers, tax exempt memorials are greatly appreciated and can be made out to the Michael John Jacobus Foundation, Inc. and sent to RMB Jacobus 10361 W. Innovation Drive #350 Milwaukee, WI 53226.