Michael John Rausch
Waukesha - Left us too soon on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the age of 54 years. Beloved husband and best friend of Jamie for 29 years. Loving father of Hayley, Evan and Ryan. Proud Apa to Connor Michael. Loving son of Carolyn and the late Joseph. Also preceded in death by his father-in-law Earl and mother-in-law Dorothy Honeyager. Dear brother of Lori (Robert) Kasun and Julie (Kieth) Eales. Dear brother-in-law of Jeannie (Mark) Merz, and Steve (Shannon) Honeyager. Michael is also loved and will be missed by other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, from 3:00 PM, to 5:45 PM at ST. MARY CATHOLIC FAITH COMMUNITY, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 6:00 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019