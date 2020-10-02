Michael John Sadowski "Stash & Pa"
Franklin - Sadowski, Michael John, age 71, passed away peacefully in his sleep Monday, September 28,2020. Michael was born in Milwaukee, WI, to the late Ervin and Joana (Ziolkowski) Sadowski. He was raised in Cudahy and also lived in St. Francis and Franklin, WI. He was the loving husband of the late Debra (Roeland) Sadowski and devoted father of Andrew (Vicki), Daniel (Jennifer) and Sara (Andrew) Pforr. Michael was the proud, involved and adoring grandfather of Ashley, Peter, Anna, Nathan, Ashley, Chloe, Addy and Jonah. Cherished brother of Ervin (Jacki) Sadowski and Mary (Ronald) Kirby and brother-in-law of Dyann (Robert) Abel and Michael (Barbara) Roeland. Beloved son-in law of the late Norbert and Ruth (Hogan) Roeland. Dear uncle of Steven (Jennifer), Cheryl (Michael), Jason, Krista, Ronald (Kristin), Hannah, Samuel, Betsey, David (Debra), Thomas, Jessica, Steven (Leanne), Patrick (Alix) and many great-nieces and nephews. Michael is further survived by countless friends, including his dear friend, Max Platka.
He was a proud alumnus of Carroll College, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology. Michael dedicated 37-years of loyal service to the Ladish Co., where he began as a janitor in 1967, and retired as an international salesman in 2004. Having a passion for sharing knowledge, he volunteered as a youth basketball and baseball coach for many years, served as a history instructor for Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, and was recently recognized for volunteering 2,000 hours as a docent by the Milwaukee Public Museum. Michael's family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Vidyaranya and the team of dedicated medical professionals at Davita Kidney Care.
Known as 'Pa' in the last two decades of his life, "Live Like Pa" is a standard by which those who knew him aspire to reach. Pa had an unparalleled dedication to family, a generosity of spirit, and a commitment to learning and sharing knowledge, while humbly persevering through challenging medical circumstances, and always bringing joy and laughter to those around him.
Celebration of Life: Please join us on Sunday, November 1, 2020, for an open reception from 1:00-5:00 p.m., service at 2:00 p.m., at the Miller Room at 910 E. Michigan Street, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Physical distancing and current COVID-19 guidelines will be maintained. For those unable to travel or more comfortable joining online, the event will be livestreamed at www.maxsass.com/obituaries/Michael-John-Sadowski?obId=18472517#/obituaryInfo
.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be distributed among charitable organizations Michael held dear. Condolences can be sent to Maxx A. Sass & Sons Funeral Home - 8910 W. Drexel Ave., Franklin, Wi 53132.