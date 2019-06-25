|
Siever, Michael John Age 59, passed away unexpectedly and was called home by the Lord on Wednesday June 19, 2019. Loving husband of 38 years to Terese (nee Rebholz) and beloved father of Robert (Sarah) and David. Devoted grandfather to Claire, Erin and Norah. Preceded in death by his late mother Carlene. Survived by his father Stephen and brothers Stephen (Sandy), Thomas (Gina), Robert (Laurie), and sister Barbara. Also survived by many loving sisters and brothers in law, nieces, nephews, and the Brookside Baptist Church Family. Michael's obedient and faithful life was a testimony to God's love and kindness. He will be truly missed. Visitation on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 11 AM until time of the Memorial Service at 1 PM at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Brookside Baptist Church, 4470 Pilgrim Rd. Brookfield, WI 53005.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 25, 2019