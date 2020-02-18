|
|
Michael John Wiktorek
Menomonee Falls - February 17, 2020, age 72 years. Loving husband to the late Erika. Loving father to Christopher (Jennifer) and Daniel (fiancee Jenny). Dearest grandfather to Ian. Dear brother to Cynthia. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Michael proudly served in the US Navy in 1967-1970.
A very special thanks to the staff at St. Luke's Medical Center who cared for him.
Visitation Monday, February 24, 2020 at ST. ANTHONY CATHOLIC CHURCH, N74 W13604 Appleton Ave in Menomonee Falls from 11AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Private Entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020