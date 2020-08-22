Michael Joseph Lee
Lac du Flambeau - Michael Joseph Lee, 73, of Lac du Flambeau, WI, died August 17, 2020.
Mike was born December 30, 1946, in Erie, Pennsylvania to Robert and Ruth (nee Nelson) Lee. He graduated from John Marshall High School in 1965 and was a United States Air Force and Vietnam War veteran. In 1968, he married Sidney Jean Wadina in Milwaukee.
Mike earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from UW-Parkside in 1987, and a WI Professional Engineer certificate in 1993. Mike retired in 2012 from We Energies as Asset Manager of Oak Creek Power Plant after 36 years.
Mike is survived by son, Christopher (Lisa) Lee; daughter Stefanie (James Soukup) Lee; daughter Amanda Lee; and many family members and special friends who loved and cherished him, especially Sidney. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and younger brother, Patrick Jon Lee.
Visitation is 2-5 pm on August 28 at Sacred Heart Parish at 917 N. 49th St., Milwaukee, WI, 53208, with Catholic Mass at 6 pm for immediate family and close friends. The service will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes
. Burial will be at Southern Wisconsin Memorial Veterans Cemetery on October 6.
Memorials donations may be made in Mike's name to the American Cancer Society
.
Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com