|
|
Rawling, Michael Joseph Michael Joseph Rawling of Sussex, born October 12, 1955, returned to his Heavenly Father March 14, 2019 after his courageous 10-month battle with cancer. He is reunited with his earthly parents, Harold and Elizabeth Rawling, and sister Mary Ritterbusch. Michael is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Suzanne, his brown-eyed girl, Christina (Scott) Yearian, his little princess, Jessica, his namesake, Joseph Michael, and his grandchildren, Hayden, Bella and Elena, who were his joy for living. He is also survived by his three brothers, Thomas (Barb), Richard, Daniel (Linda) and sister Susan (Steven) Perham, and many other family and close friends. These people made his life worthwhile. Michael retired February 13, 2018 after 40 years of service with Wisconsin Gas (WE Energies). He loved traveling, riding his Harley and above all, spending time with his family. Michael decided to donate his body to Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, so that even after his passing, he will continue to help others. A memorial service will be held at St. James Catholic Church in Menomonee Falls on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Visitation is at 9:30 am, with the memorial service following at 10:30 am. It was Michael's wish to have a celebration of his life; details of this celebration will be available at the memorial service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019