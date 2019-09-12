Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bevsek Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Bevsek Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Committal
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Olivet Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Olson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael K. "Oly" Olson


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael K. "Oly" Olson Notice
Michael K. "Oly" Olson

Milwaukee - Passed to Eternal Life Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Age 58 years. Dear brother of Deborah (Michael) Purdoff and Lisa Deptula. Loving uncle of Marissa Jo (Chris) Strehlow, Jamie Purdoff, Laura (Mike) Deptula, Jennifer (Karrol) Switzer and Andrew (Marissa) Deptula. Great uncle of Olive Strehlow and Ella Jo Switzer. Special friend of his four legged companions Brandi and Marley. Also survived by other relatives and many friends. Visitation Friday, September 13, 2019 at Bevsek Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 4 PM until time of Funeral Service at 6 PM. Committal Service Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11AM Mount Olivet Cemetery. Please met at the cemetery. Oly passed away quickly, after his courageous walk with life and death. Born August 20, 1961, but on June 3rd 2014 was given a second chance with a set of lungs that gave his life meaning again, and a chance to continue with his passion for fishing in Canada on the boundary waters. He loved fishing so much he even has a pond in his back yard that holds 13 Koi fish and a garden that feeds many. Employee of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or a appreciated. "Your heart of gold stopped breathing, two smiling eyes at rest. God broke our hearts to prove He only takes the best. The tears in our eyes will wipe away, but the love in our hearts will forever stay."

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline