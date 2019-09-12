|
Michael K. "Oly" Olson
Milwaukee - Passed to Eternal Life Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Age 58 years. Dear brother of Deborah (Michael) Purdoff and Lisa Deptula. Loving uncle of Marissa Jo (Chris) Strehlow, Jamie Purdoff, Laura (Mike) Deptula, Jennifer (Karrol) Switzer and Andrew (Marissa) Deptula. Great uncle of Olive Strehlow and Ella Jo Switzer. Special friend of his four legged companions Brandi and Marley. Also survived by other relatives and many friends. Visitation Friday, September 13, 2019 at Bevsek Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 4 PM until time of Funeral Service at 6 PM. Committal Service Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11AM Mount Olivet Cemetery. Please met at the cemetery. Oly passed away quickly, after his courageous walk with life and death. Born August 20, 1961, but on June 3rd 2014 was given a second chance with a set of lungs that gave his life meaning again, and a chance to continue with his passion for fishing in Canada on the boundary waters. He loved fishing so much he even has a pond in his back yard that holds 13 Koi fish and a garden that feeds many. Employee of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or a appreciated. "Your heart of gold stopped breathing, two smiling eyes at rest. God broke our hearts to prove He only takes the best. The tears in our eyes will wipe away, but the love in our hearts will forever stay."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 12, 2019