Michael K. Tutkowski
New Berlin - Left us on Sunday, April 26, 2020 age 76 years. Beloved husband of 55 years to Karen (nee Melzer). Loving father of Mark (Janet). Proud grandfather of David. Dear brother of Merrie (John) Casper and Jayne Houghton. Brother-in-law of Marcia (Tom) Cerzan. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held later this summer.
Michael loved his 3 dogs (Snoopy, Sadie and Lacey) and really was a good guy!
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020