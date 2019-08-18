|
|
Janowiak, Michael Kevin Michael Kevin Janowiak passed away April 5th, 2019 in Los Angeles California at the age of 63 due to complications from recent heart surgery. He is survived by his siblings Pamela, Scott and Shawn (Michelle) and two much loved nephews Robert and Thomas. Michael was born in Milwaukee on August 14, 1955. He graduated from New Berlin West High School in 1974 and UW Stevens Point in 1978. Michael spent several years working in theater in Minneapolis in the 1980s. He moved to Los Angeles in 1988 to pursue his dreams of acting and writing comedy sketches. Mike worked for about 20 years as Senior Account Executive for the United Way in the greater Los Angeles area. A celebration of Michael's life was held on April 28th 2019 on a boat cruise on the Pacific Ocean where his ashes were spread. Michael was a very gentle and kind person and was loved by everybody. He will be dearly missed.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019